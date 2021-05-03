J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,168.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.72. 78,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

