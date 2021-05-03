Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.980-4.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.02 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 530,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,092. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

