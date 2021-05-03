Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.980-4.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.02 EPS.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 530,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,092. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

