Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,262 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.