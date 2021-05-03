Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

