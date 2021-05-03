Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

TJX stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

