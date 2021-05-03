Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $65,968,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $251.51 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

