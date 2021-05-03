Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,634,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GDS by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 360,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

