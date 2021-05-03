Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,040 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $380.56 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.74 and its 200 day moving average is $357.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

