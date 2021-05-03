Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $41,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $190.23 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

