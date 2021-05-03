Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,926 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $34,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $137.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

