Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,406 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.84 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

