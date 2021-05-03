JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Trimmed by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.10. 108,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

