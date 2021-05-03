Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €83.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.44.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.