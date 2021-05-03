Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €144.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €137.71 ($162.02).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML stock opened at €120.35 ($141.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €126.03 and a 200-day moving average of €112.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.