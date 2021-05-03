Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $27.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.72.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

