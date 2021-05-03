Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Decreased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

