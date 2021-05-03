Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PageGroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

