Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Valvoline Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

