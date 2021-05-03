Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declares Dividend of $1.50

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5013 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

