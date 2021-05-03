Jetcoin Price Up 48.4% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $672,934.87 and $1.88 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 48.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.41 or 0.00870003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.27 or 0.09242800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00045945 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

