JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,957 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,213,065 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

