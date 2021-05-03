JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 36,289 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IQI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.