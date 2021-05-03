JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.03. 290,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,438,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $214.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.