JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,532 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,448. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

