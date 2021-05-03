JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

