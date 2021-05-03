JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,213 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. 25,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,958. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

