JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

