JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

