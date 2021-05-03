JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Allstate by 15.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 49,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

