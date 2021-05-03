JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $392.84 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

