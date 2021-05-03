JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average is $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

