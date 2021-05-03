Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

