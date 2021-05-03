Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Up 42.7% in April

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $482.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

