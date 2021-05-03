JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.55 ($8.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.50 ($8.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.71. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

