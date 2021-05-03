JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 413.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of NN worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NN by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNBR. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.35. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. On average, research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

