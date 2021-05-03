JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.72 million.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $5,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,831.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

