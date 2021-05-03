JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

