JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BRF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BRF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

