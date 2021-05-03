JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 468.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of DURECT worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

DURECT stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

