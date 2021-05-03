JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

