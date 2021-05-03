JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

