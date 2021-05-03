JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

