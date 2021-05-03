JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,267 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meridian were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Meridian Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.