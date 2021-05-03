JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ATLKY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

