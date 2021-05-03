JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $74.77 million and $10.66 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,761,934 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

