Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KAI opened at $178.03 on Monday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

