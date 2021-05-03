Kattana 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $247,569.00 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Kattana has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.13 or 0.00031364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and $247,569.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00277625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.58 or 0.01153003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00720965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.66 or 0.99908309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

