Kava One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00338065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

