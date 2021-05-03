KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

KAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 848.40 ($11.08). The stock had a trading volume of 441,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,999. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 735.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.